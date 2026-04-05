Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.4286.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

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Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 18.46%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, CEO James H. Walter sold 673,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $12,377,551.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,389,405 shares in the company, valued at $172,577,263.90. This represents a 6.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aron Marquez sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $152,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 72,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,917.16. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,340,522 shares of company stock valued at $89,069,383 over the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,153,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,906,000 after buying an additional 13,483,136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,350,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,463,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705,644 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,850,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,101,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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