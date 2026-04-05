Comparing Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) & Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Dividends

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Americold Realty Trust pays out -230.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Host Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Americold Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Americold Realty Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 3 10 4 0 2.06 Host Hotels & Resorts 0 6 9 1 2.69

Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.30, indicating a potential upside of 24.75%. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $20.43, indicating a potential upside of 6.73%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -4.40% -3.71% -1.43% Host Hotels & Resorts 12.51% 11.54% 5.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $2.60 billion 1.26 -$114.55 million ($0.40) -28.66 Host Hotels & Resorts $6.11 billion 2.15 $765.00 million $1.10 17.40

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Host Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Americold Realty Trust on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio. The Third-Party Managed segment manages warehouses on behalf of third parties and provides warehouse management services to food retailers and manufacturers in customer-owned facilities. The Transportation segment is involved in brokering and managing transportation of frozen and perishable food and other products. The Other segment includes ownership in a limestone quarry in Carthage, Missouri. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

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