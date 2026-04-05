ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ThredUp from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on ThredUp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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Insider Activity at ThredUp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

In other ThredUp news, COO Christopher Homer sold 69,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $266,410.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,274,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,140.92. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean Sobers sold 56,504 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $215,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 555,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,070.28. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Man Group plc grew its position in ThredUp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,156 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in ThredUp by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 74,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 25,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Stock Performance

TDUP opened at $3.36 on Friday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $426.85 million, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

ThredUp Company Profile

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ThredUp, Inc operates an online consignment and thrift platform that enables consumers to buy and sell secondhand clothing and accessories. Through its digital marketplace, the company offers curated selections of apparel for women and children, spanning a broad range of brands and styles. Sellers can order a “Clean Out Kit” to send in items they no longer wear, while buyers benefit from discounted prices and a simplified shopping experience powered by ThredUp’s in-house authentication, quality control and logistics capabilities.

In addition to its core consumer-to-consumer marketplace, ThredUp has expanded into business-to-business services with its Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) offering.

Further Reading

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