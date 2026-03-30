Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 9,405 Shares of Enersys $ENS

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of Enersys worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enersys during the third quarter valued at about $1,311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Enersys by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enersys during the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enersys by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,009,000 after purchasing an additional 82,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Enersys Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of ENS stock opened at $171.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Enersys has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $194.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.04. Enersys had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENS. Zacks Research downgraded Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Enersys in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Enersys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enersys

About Enersys

(Free Report)

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

Further Reading

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