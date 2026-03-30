Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.48 EPS

Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($1.48), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of ($0.17) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million.

Scienture Price Performance

SCNX stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. Scienture has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.01.

Get Scienture alerts:

Institutional Trading of Scienture

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scienture stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Scienture at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Scienture in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Scienture in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Scienture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scienture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Scienture

About Scienture

(Get Free Report)

Scienture Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scienture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.