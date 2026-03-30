Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPNR) Short Interest Down 27.7% in March

Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,508 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 26th total of 7,621 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Cayson Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CAPNR opened at $0.22 on Monday. Cayson Acquisition has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.
The company’s stated investment focus centers on businesses operating within the “blue economy,” including maritime transportation, port infrastructure, water treatment, environmental sustainability and related sectors.
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