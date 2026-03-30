Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPNR) Short Interest Down 27.7% in March

Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,508 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 26th total of 7,621 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Cayson Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAPNR opened at $0.22 on Monday. Cayson Acquisition has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

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Cayson Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed on March 30, 2021. The company completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker CAPNR, raising capital to pursue business combinations with one or more operating companies. As a blank-check vehicle, Cayson Acquisition does not engage in traditional commercial operations until it identifies and consummates a qualifying merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination.

The company’s stated investment focus centers on businesses operating within the “blue economy,” including maritime transportation, port infrastructure, water treatment, environmental sustainability and related sectors.

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