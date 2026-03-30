Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $26.23 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,254 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 4.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235,201 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,816,000 after buying an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank of America by 124.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,771,000 after buying an additional 9,782,208 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $224,863,000. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 52.0% in the third quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 12,496,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,681,000 after buying an additional 4,273,472 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at $15,362,000. This represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated coverage with a “Buy” and $60 price target, adding fresh bullish analyst support and suggesting ~27% upside from current levels. Read

Jefferies initiated coverage with a “Buy” and $60 price target, adding fresh bullish analyst support and suggesting ~27% upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America formed a Private Capital M&A group to advise private equity exits — a strategic move that can expand fee pools for the investment bank and help offset pressure in other areas. Article

Bank of America formed a Private Capital M&A group to advise private equity exits — a strategic move that can expand fee pools for the investment bank and help offset pressure in other areas. Positive Sentiment: Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank rolled out an AI‑Powered Meeting Journey to save advisors time and improve client workflows — a productivity/retention leaver for wealth management revenue. Press Release

Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank rolled out an AI‑Powered Meeting Journey to save advisors time and improve client workflows — a productivity/retention leaver for wealth management revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate/social partnership: Watson Links and Bank of America expanded youth golf access — positive PR but limited near‑term revenue impact. PR

Corporate/social partnership: Watson Links and Bank of America expanded youth golf access — positive PR but limited near‑term revenue impact. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America Securities continues active research coverage and reiterations on other companies (AstraZeneca, Arrowhead, Wave, etc.), highlighting the firm’s research franchise but with limited direct impact on BAC stock. Research Note

Bank of America Securities continues active research coverage and reiterations on other companies (AstraZeneca, Arrowhead, Wave, etc.), highlighting the firm’s research franchise but with limited direct impact on BAC stock. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer cut its price target from $63 to $58 (still “Outperform”) — the lower target reduces upside expectations and can pressure the stock. Article

Oppenheimer cut its price target from $63 to $58 (still “Outperform”) — the lower target reduces upside expectations and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs lowered its price target to $57 earlier this week — another analyst trim hitting sentiment after recent highs. Article

Goldman Sachs lowered its price target to $57 earlier this week — another analyst trim hitting sentiment after recent highs. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noted Bank of America “balances” costs from an Epstein settlement while advancing AI advisor tools — ongoing legal/settlement headlines can create headline risk and investor caution. Article

Bank of America Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

BAC opened at $47.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $335.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

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