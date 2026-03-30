MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,949 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 26th total of 3,901 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,733 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

MISUMI Group Stock Performance

MISUMI Group stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. MISUMI Group has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

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MISUMI Group Company Profile

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MISUMI Group Inc is a Tokyo-based industrial supplier specializing in configurable components and automation solutions for the manufacturing sector. Through its proprietary e-catalog platform, the company offers a broad portfolio of mechanical parts, including linear motion systems, bearings, fasteners and workholding devices. Customers can select from a vast library of standard items or specify custom dimensions online, with real-time CAD downloads and instant pricing to support rapid design cycles.

In addition to off-the-shelf components, MISUMI Group provides precision press-die and plastic-mold parts under its Die Components business.

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