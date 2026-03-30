Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $373.1429.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $366.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $398.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $282.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $275.60 and a twelve month high of $352.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.36 and its 200-day moving average is $319.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.13 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 25.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 23,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 179,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 679,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.