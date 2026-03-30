Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. Purchases 2,793 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 22.2% of Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $61,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 94,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,199,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Sherman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $422.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $463.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.92. The company has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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