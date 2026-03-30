Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 93,918 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 26th total of 68,556 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 142.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Legrand Price Performance

Shares of LGRVF stock opened at $151.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.03. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Legrand has a twelve month low of $97.07 and a twelve month high of $184.46.

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About Legrand

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Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, offering products and systems that manage power, light, data and control in residential, commercial and industrial buildings. The company’s portfolio covers a wide range of solutions for electrical distribution, wiring devices, cable management, lighting controls, building automation and connected home technologies, with an emphasis on integrated systems that support energy management and digital connectivity.

Products and services include switches and sockets, circuit protection and distribution equipment, structured cabling and data-center solutions, racks and enclosures, lighting controls, sensors and smart-home interfaces, as well as services related to system design and project support.

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