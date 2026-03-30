CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Short Interest Up 27.3% in March

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,158,867 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 26th total of 2,481,615 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 784,837 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECO opened at $60.95 on Monday. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.35). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.46%.The business had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO’s core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

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