Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Short Interest Update

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,356 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the February 26th total of 2,280 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,406 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.47. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

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About Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF

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The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

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