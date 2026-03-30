Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,888 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the February 26th total of 2,856 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MCRUF stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

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Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

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Morgan Advanced Materials is a global engineering group specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced ceramic, carbon and composite materials. Founded in 1856 and headquartered in Windsor, England, the company serves a broad range of end markets by providing high-performance materials and components that enable critical applications in industries such as energy, electronics, aerospace, transportation and medical equipment.

The company’s portfolio includes engineered ceramics for thermal management and insulation, carbon materials for electrical and mechanical applications, and composite assemblies for wear-resistant and refractory uses.

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