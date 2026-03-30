Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 11,248 Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,041,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,723,000 after acquiring an additional 139,155 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 1,342,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,088,000 after acquiring an additional 97,269 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 807,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 79,779 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 626,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,827,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,743 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGP stock opened at $53.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.82. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $56.17.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years. DFGP was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

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