Sjbenen Advisory LLC Makes New $16.15 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Sjbenen Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,145,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Sjbenen Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $313.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $533.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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