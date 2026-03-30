iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Position Trimmed by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.0% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,427,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,373,294,000 after buying an additional 939,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,455,000 after buying an additional 201,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,524,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,024,000 after buying an additional 6,101,936 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,735,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,216,714,000 after buying an additional 505,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,201,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,403,000 after acquiring an additional 601,254 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $636.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.05. The company has a market capitalization of $700.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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