Sherman Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.46 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Sherman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Sherman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13,080.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,481,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,130 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,946 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,931,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,735,000 after acquiring an additional 964,500 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 132.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,164,000 after acquiring an additional 595,017 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,990,000.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $187.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.00. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $205.65.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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