7,311 Shares in BNY $BK Acquired by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BNY (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,311 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,345,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,781 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY by 639.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,076,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119,749 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BNY by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BNY by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,418,000 after purchasing an additional 906,218 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in BNY by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,372,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,500,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BNY from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on BNY from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on BNY from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BNY in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BNY from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNY has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

BNY Price Performance

BK stock opened at $114.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day moving average of $114.06. The company has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. BNY has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $128.76.

BNY (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. BNY had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.62%.BNY’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BNY will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNY Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. BNY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

About BNY

(Free Report)

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world’s capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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