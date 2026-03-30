3,594 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Acquired by Sherman Wealth Management LLC

Sherman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000.

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iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $235.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $171.51 and a 12-month high of $262.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.82.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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