Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.9167.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research cut Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 27th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 8.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 1,621.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPOF stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.88). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 10.90%.The business had revenue of $82.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

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Xponential Fitness is a leading franchisor and operator of boutique fitness studios headquartered in Irvine, California. The company specializes in developing, marketing, and supporting a portfolio of fitness brands that deliver low-impact cardio, strength training, and mindful movement workouts. Through its asset-light franchise model, Xponential provides entrepreneurs with proprietary studio designs, branded equipment, digital support, and comprehensive training programs to ensure consistent member experiences.

Its portfolio comprises core brands such as Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, Rumble, AKT, and STRIDE.

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