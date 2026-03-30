F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. $FG Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,643 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of F&G Annuities & Life worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter worth about $89,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 330.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 166,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, Director Celina J. Wang Doka acquired 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $99,864.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,849.58. The trade was a 17.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,107,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,238,616.72. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,760 shares of company stock valued at $457,565. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.59.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.43). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is currently 54.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Research lowered F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $31.00 price objective on F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life is the principal life insurance and annuity subsidiary of F&G Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: FG), a publicly traded financial services holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The company focuses on designing and issuing retirement income solutions that address longevity risk, capital preservation, and wealth transfer for individual and institutional clients.

Its product suite includes fixed indexed annuities, which offer the potential for market-linked growth with downside protection; fixed-rate annuities, delivering guaranteed interest over a defined term; and a range of life insurance policies such as term, universal, and variable universal life.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.