Short Interest in Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI) Drops By 38.8%

Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,711 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the February 26th total of 7,699 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.3%

SURI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.47. 5,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213. Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF

The Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (SURI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund employs an actively managed, multi-asset strategy that focuses on equity and debt securities of companies in the healthcare sector. The fund selects securities believed to be attractive investment opportunities SURI was launched on Feb 7, 2023 and is managed by Simplify.

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