Short Interest in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Decreases By 40.4%

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 367,861 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the February 26th total of 616,984 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,353 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lantronix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 607,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,025. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $213.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.53. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

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Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. Lantronix has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantronix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Mathi Gurusamy sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $89,840.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,083.49. This trade represents a 20.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Lantronix by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 47,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 149,194 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LTRX shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lantronix from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Lantronix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

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About Lantronix

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Lantronix, Inc is a provider of secure data access and management solutions designed to simplify the deployment, monitoring and control of devices and equipment across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company develops hardware and software products that enable connectivity for smart devices, industrial machinery, IT infrastructure and other systems in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Founded in 1989, Lantronix was among the early innovators in serial-to-Ethernet device networking and has since expanded its portfolio to include secure console servers, device servers, gateways and embedded modules.

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