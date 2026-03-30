Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Up 34.6% in March

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,045 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 26th total of 24,551 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of FINS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.44. 55,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,056. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE: FINS) is a closed-end, diversified management investment trust that commenced operations in early 2023. Organized as a Delaware statutory trust, FINS is structured with a defined termination date, at which point the trust will liquidate and distribute remaining assets to shareholders. Shares of the trust trade on the New York Stock Exchange, providing investors access to a yield-oriented portfolio through a single security.
The trust seeks to generate current income principally through investments in a broad array of structured credit instruments.
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