Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Up 34.6% in March

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,045 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 26th total of 24,551 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of FINS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.44. 55,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,056. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.

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Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 124,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE: FINS) is a closed-end, diversified management investment trust that commenced operations in early 2023. Organized as a Delaware statutory trust, FINS is structured with a defined termination date, at which point the trust will liquidate and distribute remaining assets to shareholders. Shares of the trust trade on the New York Stock Exchange, providing investors access to a yield-oriented portfolio through a single security.

The trust seeks to generate current income principally through investments in a broad array of structured credit instruments.

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