Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 857,616 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the February 26th total of 659,378 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,319 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercraft Boat news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 30,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $705,969.33. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,637,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,373,044.82. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 87,841 shares of company stock worth $2,069,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercraft Boat

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter worth $61,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MCFT. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCFT

Mastercraft Boat Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Mastercraft Boat stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.84. 132,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,026. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.79 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Mastercraft Boat has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercraft Boat

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MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance recreational powerboats. The company’s portfolio includes the MasterCraft®, Aviara®, Crest® Classic and Supra® brands, each of which features multiple model lines tailored for activities such as wakeboarding, waterskiing, cruising and luxury day boating. MasterCraft oversees the full product lifecycle from hull design and propulsion engineering to interior appointments and final assembly.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee, MasterCraft has built a reputation for innovation in hull design, ballast systems and tower architecture to enhance wake performance and ride quality.

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