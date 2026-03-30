Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Update

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,788 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the February 26th total of 5,834 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,474 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magyar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Magyar Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Magyar Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MGYR stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437. Magyar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Magyar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truffle Hound Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 74.3% during the third quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 162,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 69,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 242,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Palos Hills, Illinois, that provides a range of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, Magyar Bank. Established to serve the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the Chicago suburbs, the company offers traditional banking products alongside specialized lending solutions. Magyar Bancorp’s operations focus on relationship banking, emphasizing personalized service and community engagement.

The company’s product suite includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

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