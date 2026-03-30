ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,358,741 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the February 26th total of 1,755,721 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,561,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KOLD traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,118,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,130,903. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth $249,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 658.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 99,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 86,546 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $802,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $1,964,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.