Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,560,185 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the February 26th total of 1,594,281 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,973,393 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,238,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,831. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.94.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 64,764,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 62,061,116 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 14,963,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,485,000 after purchasing an additional 483,144 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,223,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,284,000 after buying an additional 322,220 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,716,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,094,000 after buying an additional 57,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,631,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,412,000 after buying an additional 854,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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