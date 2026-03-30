Polen Capital International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCIG) Short Interest Down 29.4% in March

Polen Capital International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCIG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 331 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 26th total of 469 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,935 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Polen Capital International Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA PCIG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.72. 1,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,353. Polen Capital International Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10.

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Polen Capital International Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 14.0%.

About Polen Capital International Growth ETF

The Polen Capital International Growth (PCIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap growth companies issued by countries outside the US. The fund targets firms deemed to have a sustainable competitive advantage. PCIG was launched on Mar 1, 2024 and is issued by Polen.

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