SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 305,492 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the February 26th total of 217,945 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,073 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:TIPX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. 258,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,482. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIPX. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $583,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,334,000.

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The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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