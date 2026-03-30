SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 305,492 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the February 26th total of 217,945 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,073 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA:TIPX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. 258,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,482. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF
SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
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