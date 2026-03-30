Short Interest in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Decreases By 30.8%

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,749,247 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 26th total of 2,526,927 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,735,665 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Global X Silver Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

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Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

SIL traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,643. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $119.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

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