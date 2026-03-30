Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,596,900 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 26th total of 2,556,659 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,910 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shutterstock Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. 141,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,086. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.23. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

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Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.38). Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $220.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Shutterstock by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 560,617 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,835,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 327,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 230,413 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $3,763,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

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Shutterstock Company Profile

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Shutterstock, Inc (NYSE:SSTK) operates a leading global creative platform that provides royalty-free stock content to businesses, marketing agencies and media outlets. Its primary offerings include high-resolution photographs, vector graphics, illustrations, video footage and music tracks, all available through subscription plans or on-demand licensing. The platform also features customizable design tools and collaborative workspaces that enable customers to create and manage visual content more efficiently.

Founded in 2003 by Jon Oringer, Shutterstock began as an online marketplace offering a modest selection of images and quickly scaled its library to hundreds of millions of assets.

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