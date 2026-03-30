Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Short Interest Down 37.2% in March

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 566,449 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the February 26th total of 901,914 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,945 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Thomas R. Brugger acquired 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $25,644.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,548.50. This trade represents a 15.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $29,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,624.15. The trade was a 29.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 3,408 shares of company stock valued at $105,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 88,398 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,186,000. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 103,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 54,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mid Penn Bancorp
Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Down 0.9%
NASDAQ:MPB traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $31.35. 108,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.55. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86.
Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.65 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 254.0%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.51%.
About Mid Penn Bancorp
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, serving as the parent of Mid Penn Bank. As a full-service financial institution, Mid Penn Bank operates a network of branches across central Pennsylvania, delivering retail and commercial banking services to individuals, families and businesses in its regional markets.
Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.
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