Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Down 27.5% in March

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,293 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 26th total of 3,162 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flanigan’s Enterprises news, CEO James Flanigan II purchased 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 980,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,429,880. This represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 910. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $57.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.29.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 2.79%.The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a regional distributor of beer, wine and distilled spirits, serving a range of retail and on-premise accounts throughout Florida. The company manages a network of wholesale distribution centers and provides a portfolio of both domestic and imported beverage brands. Through its Beverage Distribution & Logistics segment, Flanigan’s delivers products to grocery stores, convenience markets, restaurants, bars and clubs, leveraging its industry relationships to secure a diverse assortment of products for its customers.

To support its distribution operations, Flanigan’s Enterprises maintains warehousing, transportation and inventory management capabilities.

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