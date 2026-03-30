Short Interest in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA) Drops By 28.7%

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,005,749 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the February 26th total of 2,814,599 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Systrade AG raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 75.9% in the third quarter. Systrade AG now owns 382,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 165,245 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 21.8% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,436,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 257,318 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,201,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,210 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,787,000. Finally, M&G PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,968,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOMA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 374,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,559. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.73 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

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Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA is the leading cement producer in Argentina, with a history dating back to its founding in Buenos Aires in 1926. The company operates an integrated network of cement and lime plants, as well as quarries and ready-mix concrete facilities. Its operations encompass the extraction of limestone, the production of clinker, hydraulic cement and quicklime, and the distribution of aggregates and concrete for a wide range of construction projects.

The company’s product portfolio serves residential, commercial, industrial and public infrastructure markets across Argentina.

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