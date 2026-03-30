GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 267,932 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the February 26th total of 199,916 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 452,506 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GraniteShares Platinum Trust Stock Up 2.6%

NYSEARCA:PLTM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.94. 387,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,638. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

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Institutional Trading of GraniteShares Platinum Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTM. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,352,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

GraniteShares Platinum Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held platinum. PLTM was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is managed by GraniteShares.

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