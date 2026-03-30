Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 496,503 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the February 26th total of 367,594 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $230,137,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 694.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,365,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,516,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,477 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,119,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,818,000 after acquiring an additional 747,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,833,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 600,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,754. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSIE was launched on Nov 6, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.