Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MSW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,275 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the February 26th total of 14,058 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,499 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ming Shing Group Price Performance

Shares of MSW stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.94. 4,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,806. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Ming Shing Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $8.11.

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Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ming Shing Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ming Shing Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Ming Shing Group Company Profile

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Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

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