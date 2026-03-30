Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Drops By 35.1%

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 71,789 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the February 26th total of 110,641 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 991,239 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Stock Down 3.4%
UWM stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.96. 294,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00.
ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Russell 2000
About ProShares Ultra Russell 2000
The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.
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