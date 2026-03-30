Short Interest in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) Grows By 45.1%

Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 39,985 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the February 26th total of 27,564 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

MEXX stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,458. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.92.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 3.35% of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (MEXX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Mexico IMI 25-50 index. The fund offers daily leveraged 3X exposure to a broad, market-cap-weighted index of Mexican firms. MEXX was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

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