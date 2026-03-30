Short Interest in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU) Increases By 45.4%

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,035,093 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the February 26th total of 711,810 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,842,804 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTU traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 314,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,775. Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.18.

Get Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.3584 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,356,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.