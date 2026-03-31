Sanford C. Bernstein Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $39.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSX. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on CSX and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CSX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

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CSX Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CSX stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 20.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CSX

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 146,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,165.80. The trade was a 20.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Fortune sold 31,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $1,215,774.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 82,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,614.10. This trade represents a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,123 shares of company stock worth $7,454,854. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in CSX by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 944,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after buying an additional 425,395 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $5,979,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $5,326,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,282,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,226,000 after acquiring an additional 98,977 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 136,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 70,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

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CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX’s freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

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