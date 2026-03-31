Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Price

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

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HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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