Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. ASML makes up 1.4% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,510,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after acquiring an additional 385,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ASML by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ASML Stock Performance

ASML Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,302.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,398.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,172.61. The stock has a market cap of $512.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,547.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Santander cut shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,482.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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