Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. ASML makes up 1.4% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,510,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after acquiring an additional 385,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ASML by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting ASML
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target to $1,971 and reiterated a buy thesis, highlighting significant growth potential that implies material upside from current levels. ASML target lifted at Bernstein
- Positive Sentiment: ASML’s strategic deal with a major memory-chip customer (reported as an ~$8B arrangement) reinforces demand for its EUV tools tied to the multi-year AI-driven memory buildout. That deal is a near-term revenue/backlog catalyst and supports pricing leverage. ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to name ASML a top pick as memory-chip makers upgrade equipment, underscoring durable end-market demand that could drive continued order flow and margin expansion. ASML Stock Called ‘Top Pick’
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst stance remains constructive (average “Moderate Buy”), reflecting mixed but generally positive analyst coverage. This supports medium-term confidence but leaves room for volatility. ASML Given Average Recommendation
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term pressure is coming from a group-wide retreat in chip-equipment names (Applied, KLA, Lam, etc.), which has pulled ASML down with the peer sell-off despite company-specific strengths. Which Chip Equipment Stock Now Offers the Smartest Dip Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market uncertainty — higher energy-driven inflation concerns and rate worries — is damping risk appetite this week and pressuring high-PE, growth-oriented names like ASML. MarketBeat Week in Review
ASML Stock Performance
ASML Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Santander cut shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,482.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
Recommended Stories
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.