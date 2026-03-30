WESPAC Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,917,000 after buying an additional 86,197 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 826,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,602,000 after acquiring an additional 588,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 699,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 649,026 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 602,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $113.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance. The Company invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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