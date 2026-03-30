Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $10.16 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,816,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,740,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,194,000 after buying an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,530 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 572,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 497,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,447,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

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MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $1,599.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,593.21 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,901.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2,062.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,650.00 to $2,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,708.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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