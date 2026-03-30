iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $207.57 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $223.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.98 and a 200-day moving average of $212.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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