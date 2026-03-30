Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93,771 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.10% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HP. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2,433.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 46.5% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 184.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 407.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

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Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of HP opened at $36.06 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $37.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.16 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 58,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $2,152,194.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 175,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,069.18. This trade represents a 25.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

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Helmerich & Payne Profile

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Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

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