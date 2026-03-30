Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives $17.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.5313.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Uranium Energy from $26.50 to $26.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $12.92 on Monday. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company’s core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy’s approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

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